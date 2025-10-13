‘We’ll beat Rwanda if we could repeat how we played against Zimbabwe’: says Thapelo Morena

Bafana Bafana midfielder Thapelo Morena says it is up to the players to write their own piece of history by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of Bafana’s crucial final Group C match against Rwanda on Tuesday at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, Morena said the team is determined to give it their all in what could be a decisive encounter for their World Cup hopes.

The Hugo Broos-coached side faces an uphill battle after their goalless draw against strugglers Zimbabwe last Friday at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, a result that left their qualification chances hanging by a thread.

“The Friday match against Zimbabwe is closed and forgotten. Of course, it was a disappointing result, but we need to move on quickly,” Morena said.

“Our focus is now on winning our last match against Rwanda and letting everything else unfold as it should. We know that Benin and Nigeria will also be fighting to win their games at all costs. It would be a lie to say we are not under pressure, but as players, we are used to it—that’s football, even at club level.”

Performance was good despite loss

Morena added that Bafana’s performance against Zimbabwe was encouraging, despite the result.

“Our performance was great—we gave everything. If we can reproduce that level against Rwanda, we’ll get the points we need.”

Bafana’s qualification hopes were dented earlier when FIFA docked them three points following a successful complaint by Lesotho, who alleged that South Africa fielded a suspended player, Tebogo Mokoena, in an earlier fixture. The team also forfeited their 2-0 win over Lesotho.

At the time, Bafana were leading Group C with 17 points, three ahead of Benin. The points deduction dropped them to 15 points, allowing Benin to leapfrog them after their 1-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali on Friday.

Heading into the final round of fixtures, the group remains wide open. Benin is leading with 17 points, followed by Bafana Bafana on 15 and Nigeria on 14.

The group winners will qualify directly for the World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States in 2026.

Aiming to turn tables

The last time Bafana had qualified for the World Cup in group matches was in 2002, and they went on to participate in the competition, which was co-hosted by Korea and Japan.

In other Group C matches, Lesotho will take on Zimbabwe on Monday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, while Nigeria will host Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

