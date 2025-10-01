‘We’re still watering, not yet cooking,’ says Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema

Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema has brushed off the notion that they are back on track after their 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants, saying that they are still “watering and not yet cooking”.

Siwelele returned to winning ways after seven attempts. And they could not have asked for a better way to do it when they beat rivals Gallants in the Free State derby on Sunday.

This was Siwelele’s second win of the Betway Premiership campaign. And it has leapfrogged out of the relegation zone to number 12 with seven points after nine games.

“We are not cooking, we are watering. When you don’t play at your best, but you win, and the fans are happy. So for us, that is a big positive,” Seema said after the match during a press conference.

Still a process

“If we can fight like this at home, and fight even harder away from home, then we should have a good season. It is a process; this team is still developing but wins like this go a long way.”

Seema also reacted to their Free State derby victory. He stated that the team is now more confident and will breed a good momentum going forward.

“This win has brought in a lot of good in our team. And you will see a different team going forward,” said Seema.

“We have players that are coming back. We have three players [Neo Rapoo, Siviwe Magidigidi, and Thabang Mahlangu] who are now with the SA Under-20 team [at the FIFA World Cup in Chile]. And those are starters.

“Samir [Nurkovic] is coming back from suspension. Enoch [Quaicoe] was on the bench today [Sunday].”

New signings

The former Sekhukhune United coach also provided an update on the new acquisitions. These are Samkelo Zwane, Happy Mashiane, and Zakhele Lepasa.

“You can see how far Lepasa is, but it was good for him to have a feel. The supporters have seen him. And I am sure they will be patient now with us when they don’t see him because we are preparing for him.

“So, it is just that because we are a team that was losing. There was pressure that everybody who we signed needed to see them.

“But now they have seen Mashiane, you have seen Zwane. I can tell you now that all those players still have a lot of work to do, and we will help them. Come the FIFA International break, we would have worked a lot with them,” he added.

