We’ve failed Kaizer Chiefs by not winning trophy – Edmilson Dove

The current generation of Kaizer Chiefs players has let the team and its fans down by failing to produce strong performances and win a trophy, Edmilson Dove has acknowledged.

Realistically, Amakhosi only have the Nedbank Cup to contend for this season after going 10 years without winning a trophy.

Next Sunday, the Glamour Boys will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the competition’s semifinals at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Having only won one of their last six Betway Premiership games, Dove, who just made a full recovery from an injury, said their recent league performance has been frustrating.

Chiefs deserve to be on top

“It is a bit frustrating not only for them [supporters] but for us too. I’m not looking at what others [Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns] are doing; I’m focusing on us,” Dove said.

He was speaking at a media briefing at the Chiefs Village in Naturena on Thursday ahead of their league encounter against TS Galaxy.

“I think this club deserves to be at the top, and we have failed a couple of times. I came here [in 2022] because I want to win trophies, and this is a club that can give you that.

“Having a feeling that you haven’t done what you were called for is quite frustrating, but we can only look forward and move on.

“I am 100% sure that it can’t storm forever, so I think at some point we will get it right and bring back the glory days.”

Players are working hard

He added: “This is not a team to be fighting for a top eight or top four. It deserves to be on top. But we can only control what we can, and the players are working extremely hard.

“We just need to continue being focused and never give up. [We must] be united and continue to press forward.”

With 23 games played and seven more to go, the Glamour Boys are currently in eighth place with 29 points.

They will play TS Galaxy on Saturday at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo. The game will get underway at 7pm.