What to look forward to at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the Americas

Bafana Bafana will be setting the tone of what will be a historic and memorable 2026 World Cup in the Americas when they take on co-hosts Mexico on Thursday night at the iconic Azteca Stadium.
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- Bafana Bafana will kick off the 2026 World Cup in the Americas.
- Their first match is against co-host Mexico.
- The game will take place on Thursday night.
- The venue is the iconic Azteca Stadium.
- The event is described as historic and memorable for the tournament.