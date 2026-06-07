What to look forward to at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the Americas

Bafana Bafana will be setting the tone of what will be a historic and memorable 2026 World Cup in the Americas when they take on co-hosts Mexico on Thursday night at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

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