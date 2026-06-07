FIFA World Cup

What to look forward to at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the Americas

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 29: Oswin Appolis of South Africa during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 29, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana will be setting the tone of what will be a historic and memorable 2026 World Cup in the Americas when they take on co-hosts Mexico on Thursday night at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

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  • Bafana Bafana will kick off the 2026 World Cup in the Americas.
  • Their first match is against co-host Mexico.
  • The game will take place on Thursday night.
  • The venue is the iconic Azteca Stadium.
  • The event is described as historic and memorable for the tournament.
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