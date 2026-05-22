What’s next for Tau, Blom after being released by Vietnamese club?

South African duo Percy Tau and Njabulo Blom are currently free agents, after being released by Vietnamese club Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC after just one season.

Tau and Blom will now start the search for their next respective destinations after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The club took to social media to announce the exits of the two stars and thanked them for their brief spell. Tau joined the Vietnamese side after a six-month stint with Qatar SC. In 22 appearances for Nam Dinh, the 32-year-old managed to score one goal and provide four assists.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly star had missed the last seven league games for Nam Dinh but returned to the line-up for the Asian Club Championship semi-finals, where they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Selangor FC.

Nam Dinh finished sixth in the Vietnamese League 1 and saw the need to offload several players, including Tau and Blom.

Unlike Tau, Blom left without making a single appearance for the club after suffering a serious injury before the start of the season.

Injury was serious setback

The Kaizer Chiefs youth product joined the Vietnamese outfit from MLS side St Louis City in the US. At some point, Blom returned to his childhood club, Amakhosi, on loan from City and later made the surprise switch to Vietnam and joined Tau.

The future of the two Bafana Bafana internationals is now uncertain, and it is yet to be seen if they will return to the Betway Premiership or continue plying their trade overseas.

Tau is currently in the twilight of his career, while Blom is yet to reach his peak, as he is still just 26 years old and still has an opportunity to make an impact at any club, given his qualities and versatility.

However, his history with injuries could be a disadvantage, but age is still very much on his side.