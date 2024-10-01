Where could Sandile Zungu have gotten it all wrong at AmaZulu?

What could have been worse than releasing a media statement confirming the sacking of a football team coach an hour before midnight?

That was the case with AmaZulu FC and Pablo Franco Martin, who was shown the door by club President Sandile Zungu on Thursday.

AmaZulu has had a dismal start to their 2024/25 Betway Premiership campaign. This after losing all their opening three games, and currently languish at the bottom of the league standings with zero points.

Series of losses, then midnight announcement

Usuthu opened their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Polokwane City. This was followed by a 3-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in front of their home supporters.

The final nail in the coffin was a 1-0 loss to new kids on the block, Marumo Gallants, at the weekend. This later resulted in the late-night press release with a late night announcement. It stated that the club has parted ways with the coach and his assistant coach, Aitor van den Brule.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to both Pablo Martin and Aitor van den Brule. [This] for their contributions during the last 15 months at the helm of the team,” read the AmaZulu statement.

Zungu took over the esteemed KwaZulu-Natal club in 2020 from Patrick Sokhela. Since then, he has hired and fired four full-time coaches during his four-year period as president of the club.

Hiring, firing mission

Benni McCarthy, Brandon Truter, Romain “Fohloza” Folz, and now Franco. They have all been victims of what has been an unsuccessful project so far.

Franco failed at Usuthu with vast experience. This having previously coached Tanzanian outfit Simba SC and La Liga side Getafe. And he was part of the coaching staff at Spanish giants Real Madrid. He was an assistant to current West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard leaves the KZN-based outfit with a record of 12 wins, 12 draws, and 15 defeats in 39 matches in charge.

One would argue and say it all went wrong for AmaZulu when Zungu was not patient enough. He ended up letting go of McCarthy, who guided them to a second-place league finish. And also to a historic Caf Champions League spot in his first season.

Since then, Usuthu has been on nothing but a downward trajectory. From the second position to finishing seventh the following season under Truter. And later 12th and 11th, respectively, in the bottom half of the log.

Firing him not the best decision

Inasmuch as the Bafana Bafana legend had a disappointing start to his second season, firing him for allegedly not wanting to commit to some of the targets that were set, which could have been due to lack of financial backing, may not have been the best decision.

It is yet to be seen who will now take over the hot seat at AmaZulu. DDC coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is emerging as the frontrunner to succeed Franco.

Usuthu’s next league match will be against a high-flying, red-hot Orlando Pirates. This will be at the Orlando Stadium on October 25.