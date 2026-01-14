‘Which club am I legend for?’ asks retired former Bafana captain

Shortly after announcing his retirement from professional football, former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo posed a rather difficult question to answer regarding the club he is a legend for.

Hlatshwayo confirmed to Sunday World on Monday that he will be hanging up his boots and focusing on his new role as the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) president.

The 36-year-old had a rather successful career, where he played at all levels of the national team. He featured for some of the big clubs in the history of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), including Orlando Pirates. And he is among the most respected players in the country.

Clubs that shaped him no longer exist

However, three of the clubs that he played for and captained no longer exist. An ordeal that has left Hlatshwayo wondering which club he will say he belongs to as a legend.

“It is really sad to see the history of Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Wits, and SuperSport United no longer exist,” Hlatshwayo said during an interview with Sunday World on Monday.

Hlatshwayo started his career in the youth ranks of Ajax and made his way to the senior team. That was before he moved to Wits, where he won the league title and the MTN8 in 2016.

He then went on to join his childhood club, Pirates, where he lifted the MTN8 trophy as captain. And hat was before he ended his career at SuperSport.

“You look at Ajax and the number of players that they produced, former and current players in the PSL. Bidvest Wits also … being the oldest team in the country, with 99 years, no longer exists.

Fondest memories

“SuperSport as well, they are gone. A club that used to be known as the cup kings. So, sometimes you ask yourself, which team am I a club legend for? Because all the clubs you played for no longer exist?

He continued: “You look at Itumeleng Khune, he is a legend of Kaizer Chiefs. And Happy Jele is a legend of Orlando Pirates, because of what they achieved and the number of years they spent at their clubs.

“For me, I find it hurtful that all the teams that contributed to my growth as a player, and their rich history, are all gone. So, I guess I am just a football legend.”

Reminiscing about his time on the field of play, Tyson, as he was also known for his tough-as-nails approach, shared some of the memories and best moments of his career.

“One of my fond memories is captaining all the teams that I played for, including Bafana Bafana … the U17, U20, and U23s.”

“Playing in that Afcon game in Cairo against Egypt, where we eliminated them in the last 16. Winning the league with Wits after 99 years as a black person. And winning the MTN8 against a strong Mamelodi Sundowns team coached by Pitso Mosimane.

“There is quiet a lot of fond memories that I have. And working with coach Gavin Hunt is also up there because he brought the best out of me,” he added.

