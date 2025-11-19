Which SA stars will walk away with top accolades at CAF Awards?

Ronwen Williams, the goalkeeper for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns, has undoubtedly cleared the path for a number of South African stars, as more of them are now receiving continental and even international recognition.

Williams barely missed out on the Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award final nominations around this time in 2024.

He also became famous as the first player from Africa to receive a nomination for the Ballon d’Or Award’s coveted Yashin Trophy.

South African-based players have received a lot of attention since then, particularly in light of Bafana’s bronze-winning performance at the previous Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the ceremony set to be held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on Wednesday night, Sunday World takes a closer look at the SA representation at the CAF Awards.

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Williams helped Mamelodi Sundowns to their eighth Betway Premiership title in a row and captained Bafana to the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification, as well as assisting the Brazilians to reach the final of the CAF Champions League.

He has been pitted against Moroccan goalkeepers Munir Mohamedi of RS Berkane and Yassine Bonou, who plies his trade in the Gulf at Al Hilal.

Tylon Smith (South Africa / Queens Park Rangers)

Smith was a stalwart centre-back for South Africa as they claimed the U-20 Afcon title for the first time and was named Player of the Tournament.

Several European clubs battled for his signature due to his exploits, but the English Championship side Queens Park Rangers emerged victorious, signing the talented 20-year-old from Stellenbosch FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns extended their record number of consecutive Premier Soccer League title wins to eight and reached the final of the CAF Champions League last season. They also impressed and won the hearts of the world at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US in June.

The entire Sundowns team, which was in America and consists of several Bafana internationals such as Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, and Bathusi Aubaas, among others, will go into the history books of SA football.

Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Two-time CAF Women’s Champions League Goalkeeper of the Year winner, Andile Dlamini, secured a nomination through her exceptional consistency and unwavering presence for both club and country.

Despite her club not performing to their high standards at the last CAF Women’s Champions League, Dlamini remains one of the standout shot-stoppers on the continent.

