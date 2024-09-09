Who’s who in the zoo in the new, upcoming Betway Premiership season 

The 2024/25 Betway Premiership is ready to take off after a glitzy and glamorous launch at The Galleria in Sandton, Joburg, in midweek. The start of the new season was under threat when previous league sponsors DStv and the PSL parted ways prematurely, with a year remaining in their contract.

But after some slick, behind the scenes manoeuvring from the PSL smooth-operating chairman Irvin Khoza, betting giants Betway were lured to join the party with a much more lucrative deal. The stakes are now high and all the clubs want to grab the new trophy on offer. Sunday World runs the rule as to who’s who in the zoo ahead of the new campaign.

Mamelodi Sundowns seem to be deteriorating:

The once-feared dominant force in SA football seems to be crumbling with every match. Sundowns sent the entire continent into a state of shock when they relieved Rulani Mokwena of his duties at the end of last season. Mokwena’s transgression was that he did not deliver the Caf Champions League to Chloorkop. Mokwena later joined Wydad Athletic.

But it seems like Sundowns’ bosses overreacted in their decision to fire Mokwena. The man won the DStv Premiership (R15-million) and the newly launched Caf African Football League (AFL) that came with a wholesome R75-million pay cheque. Sundowns were rather rushed in their decision, were emotional and they did not apply their mind astutely.

And now after three official matches, their success-spoilt supporters are already feeling the heat.

Fearsome aura of Orlando Pirates: The Buccaneers have assembled an awe-inspiring squad of talented players who are sending shivers down the spines of their opponents. The team’s performances in recent times, buoyed by throngs of its die-hard supporters is a sight to behold.

The likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa, Monnapule Saleng, Deon Hotto, Thalente Mbatha, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thabiso Sesane and Olisa Ndah have relegated stars such as Kabelo Dlamini, Miguel Timm, Evidence Makgopa, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela to the bench – such is the intensity and competition to be in the starting line-up.

Teenage sensation Relebohile Mofokeng is a big star on the rise, while crowd favourite Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi is rated as the best player in the league currently.

Element of surprise from Kaizer Chiefs: Amakhosi, under new coach Nasreddine Nabi have been moving like a submarine under the surface – quiet, uninterrupted, worrisome and probably posing a lot of undetermined danger.

Their team looks solid with the kind of acquisition and enforcement they brought to Naturena in the off-season.

The battle of the coaches: The league programme has not even kicked off but Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is already under pressure.

A section of the Sundowns supporters was not impressed with his team’s tactics and performance in the MTN8.

Pirates’ Jose Ribeiro is enjoying one of his best spells since he boarded the Sea Robbers’ ship. The players are responding to his tactics with a brand of beautiful football and he is the best man to give Sundowns some competition.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steven Barker can no longer be underrated and disregarded.

He has turned Stellies into a formidable side that is fighting for honours and also churning out rough diamonds and converting them into superstars in the league.

Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler will remain chasing the front-runners, while SuperSport United counterpart Gavin Hunt will still be grumpy and moaning right through.

Players to look out for in the new season: All eyes will be on young players such as Basadien Fawaaz, Mfundo Vilakazi, Rushwin Dortley, Thabiso Sesane, Jayden Adams and Oswin Appolis, who have been making the headlines in the off-season and during the transfer window period.

Relegation candidates and dark horses: Richards Bay United were on the right groove under Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi until he was unceremoniously yanked out of the team.

The Natal Rich Boys have brought in Brenden Truter, who is not known for winning major accolades.

Marumo Gallants are the favourite candidates for straight relegation and it is still a mystery as to why Abram Sello splashed around R40-million when he bought the status of Moroka Swallows.

