Soccer

Will it be déjá vu or illustrious win for Messi-led Argentina?

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Will it be déjá vu or illustrious win for Messi-led Argentina?
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates the team's second goal by Lautaro Martinez #22 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There’s some sense of déjà vu and an alignment of souls between Argentina’s legends Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Forty years ago, in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Maradona put England through the shredding machine with his two goals in the quarter-finals, eventually leading the South Americans to the holy grail in the final.

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  • Lionel Messi mirrored Diego Maradona's 1986 feat by leading Argentina to a 2-1 semi-final win over England in the 2022 World Cup, setting up a final against Spain.
  • Maradona took Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and the final in 1990, while Messi ended Argentina's 36-year World Cup drought with a win in 2022.
  • Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni praised the team's unique talent and determination ahead of the final.
  • Spain, boasting a strong defense and young talent Lamine Yamal, defeated France in the semi-finals and aim to stay true to their style in the final.
  • The World Cup final will be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium, with billions expected to watch the thrilling Argentina vs. Spain match.

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