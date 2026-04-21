Will moving the Soweto derby to Sunday pose any problems for fans?

The conversation surrounding the biggest fixture on the Premier Soccer League calendar has already started, and one of the captivating parts about this upcoming fixture is that it will be played on Sunday.

The last 12 derby matches all took place on Saturdays, which is when they usually do. This will be the first Sunday derby in over a decade, about 11 to 13 years, to be exact.

But due to the Ultra Music Festival in the Nasrec precinct, the derby was moved to Sunday for safety reasons, as the concert, apparently booked over a year ago, will reportedly draw a crowd of about 20 000 people.

“I can’t remember the last time we had such a big game on Sunday; I really can’t recall,” Orlando Pirates legend Oupa Manyisa said during an interview with Sunday World on Monday.

“But I don’t think there will be any issues with the Soweto derby being played on Sunday because the following day will be a public holiday [Freedom Day],” Manyisa said.

“People will not be worried about having to go to work on Monday and will enjoy the game like it’s a Saturday.”

Both teams vying for three points

Manyisa, who is currently a Betway ambassador, opened up about some of his best moments in the Soweto derby in a Pirates jersey.

“The Soweto derby was a special fixture for me because every game brought a different feeling.

“First, players don’t hear each other because of the 90 000 fans, so you must always focus and rely on your teammates.

“Playing alongside Andile [Jali] was also special, and I must mention that he is the best player that I have ever played with.”

Pirates and Chiefs will meet at the sold-out FNB Stadium at a very crucial time of the season, where bragging rights will not hold as much weight, as three points will be the most important for both sides.

The Buccaneers are on course to challenge for the league title against serial winners Mamelodi Sundowns, while Amakhosi are looking to hold on to the number three spot, with a mission of returning to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.