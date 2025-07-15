Wits University honours Kaizer Motaung with a doctorate

South African football pioneer and founder of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, Kaizer Motaung, was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by Wits University on Tuesday.

Motaung was conferred with a doctorate in commerce for his contribution to South African football and the sports landscape.

Deeply humbled

“I am deeply humbled to stand before you, accepting this honorary doctorate from this esteemed university,” Motaung said in front of a fully packed Wits University’s Great Hall in Braamfontein.

“This recognition is not just a testament to my own journey but also a tribute to the beautiful game of football that has given me so much.

“As a pioneer of football in South Africa, I am proud to have played a part in shaping the sports landscape in our country.

The 80-year-old noted that one of the challenging moments of his journey was the establishment of Chiefs.

Most significant challenge

“But one of the most significant challenges I faced was starting Kaizer Chiefs Football Club and building it to be the powerhouse it is today.

“When we founded the club in 1970, many people thought it was a [wild] idea. We had limited resources. We had no established fan base, and a lot of skepticism about our chances of success.

“But I believed in the potential of the club. And I would love to thank everyone who was behind supporting me throughout this journey.”

Wits University Chancellor Dr Judy Dlamini praised Motaung in her keynote address. She said it was the university’s honour to confer a figure of Motaung’s calibre with a doctorate.

Inspiration to all

“We thank Dr Motaung for showing us that anything is possible. And for inspiring us to do better for our families and beautiful countries in Africa,” Dlamini said.

“Prioritising his country has seen a lot of youth benefit from his institution [Kaizer Chiefs]. In this country, football is a religion for the majority. It brings people together. A sense of pride in who we are and what we can achieve if we put our minds to it.

“So, we want to thank and congratulate Dr Motaung. And it is a true honour to have him as a Witsie.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content