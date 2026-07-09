World Cup 2026 Young Player Award contenders in fine form 

Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, Desire Doue, Nico O’Reilly and obviously Lamine Yamala were among the Young Player Award candidates to have impressed in the World Cup Last-16.

The world stars of tomorrow shone once again in the World Cup round of 16, with several of the tournament’s brightest young talents dazzling on the biggest stage.

Bouaddi, France’s Doue, Nico O’Reilly of England and Soain’s talisman Lamine Yamal were among the standout performers, strengthening their claims for the Fifa Young Player Award, presented by Aramco, after helping their nations reach the quarterfinals.

Ahead of the last eight, Fifa takes a closer look at some of the leading contenders for the prize, which will be awarded to the World Cup’s best player born on or after January 1 2005.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco)

The Fifa website writes that Bouaddi, the brainy midfielder who has pulled the strings throughout Morocco’s run to the quarter-finals, boasts intelligence is also evident off the pitch. The Lille teenager won a public-speaking competition at 15, completed his baccalaureate at 16 and is now studying for a degree in mathematics – smarts reflected in the composure he brings to the Atlas Lions’ engine room.

That calm authority is matched by a physical edge that belies his tender years, as co-hosts Canada learned first-hand in the Round of 16.

Desire Doue (France)

Bouaddi and Morocco head to face France next in Boston, where they’ll discover that while Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise command the spotlight, Doue is never far from it. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has already won the battle with Bouaddi once this year, claiming his second successive Ligue 1 Young Player of the Season award, and his silky performances have carried seamlessly into his first World Cup.

The 21-year-old has started three of five games, scoring once and winning the decisive penalty that Mbappe converted to edge Les Bleus past stubborn Paraguay last time out.

Nico O’Reilly (England)

O’Reilly may yet be on a collision course with Morocco or France in the final. The Manchester City left-back has become a virtual ever-present for Thomas Tuchel’s England, featuring from the outset in four of their five matches and every victory.

The only game he wasn’t in the starting XI ended in a goalless draw with Ghana. Among England’s regular starters, the 21-year-old ranks in the top three for pass completion and second for tackles won. He also came within inches of a maiden World Cup goal, striking the post in the Three Lions’ nerve-shredding triumph over co-hosts Mexico in last 16.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has had to manage Yamal’s minutes more carefully since his hamstring injury. The 18-year-old came off the bench on Matchday 1 as La Roja drew 0-0 with Cabo Verde, but has started every game since.

After opening his World Cup account against Austria in the last 32, the Barcelona youngster completed his first full 90 minutes of the tournament against Portugal, showing flashes of his trademark brilliance as the 2010 champions booked a quarter-final meeting with Belgium. Once the generational talent hits top gear, there may be no stopping him.