World Cup-bound Amajimbos bow out of U17 Afcon with pride

Despite being eliminated in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Amajimbos bowed out of the competition with their tails up, having already secured their place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in November.

The South African U17 men’s national team lost to tournament hosts Morocco 3-1 on Thursday night at the Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia in their quarterfinal match.

The young South Africans were behind by one goal at halftime, but Amajimbos striker Neo Bohloko tied the score in the second half.

Mission accomplished

Just as they did throughout the tournament, coach Vela Khumalo’s side displayed their quality and created enough goal-scoring opportunities, however, their decision-making in the final third let them down.

The Moroccans took advantage of these errors and punished the South Africans twice in quick succession, securing their place in the competition’s semifinals.

However, it is a job well done for Khumalo and his young soldiers, who have achieved their goal of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank every South African who rallied behind us. This is a great moment and a big achievement,” Khumalo said.

“Initially, I made it clear that, more than anything, we want to qualify for the World Cup, so it’s a mission accomplished.

“A big challenge [lies] ahead of us, playing at the World Cup, the biggest stage you can ever imagine. I think we didn’t disappoint the South Africans … qualifying for the World Cup was the main thing.”

Players who set the stage alight

It goes without saying that Amajimbos set the Afcon scene alight with their slick brand of football. There were also a couple of revelations that most South Africans knew little about.

These included players such as the big defender Liam Marithinus, goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe, and the midfield trio of Selwyn Stevens, Kamohelo Mareletse, and Teboho Mlangeni.

Dribbling wizard Emile Witbooi is probably one of the players who stood out in the talented Amajimbos squad, with three assists and one goal in four matches.

His ability to take on defenders and cause problems for the opposition made him the talk of the town and was expected to attract a lot of interest from top European clubs.

Bohloko, on the other hand, also showed his quality upfront, as he scored three goals in the tournament.

Khumalo and the team are expected to land back on home soil at the OR Tambo International Airport in the coming days.

