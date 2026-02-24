Wounded Chiefs looking to return to winning ways against Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs will be returning to league action following the disappointing exit from the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederations Cup, and co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef expects a positive reaction from his side.

Amakhosi will be hosting Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, just days before the big one … the Soweto Derby against their nemesis, Orlando Pirates, on Saturday.

The game against Stellenbosch will have a lot of emotions riding on it for Chiefs, as firstly, they will be playing a side that has eliminated them in two cup competitions this season – the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup.

So, the thinking and feeling behind the fixture will not only be to bag three points ahead of the Soweto Derby, but to redeem themselves against a side that can claim to have dominated them so far this season.

CAF disappointment

Speaking to the media ahead of the league match against Stellies, Ben Youssef expressed his disappointment over the previous results, particularly missing out by a whisker in the CAF.

“I think it was a disappointing result [2-1 defeat to Zamalek]. We wanted to come back from Egypt with a qualification,” Ben Youssef said.

Amakhosi concluded their Confederations Cup campaign with 10 points – just shy of securing a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

“Now it’s done. We’re back to the PSL, and we must continue to fight. For us, we must learn. We must learn from our mistakes and understand the importance of how many goals you score and how many you concede,” he added.

Chislett, Shinga debuts

Meanwhile, Ben Youssef also provided an injury update and hinted that the long wait for Ethan Chislett and Nkanyiso Shinga will come to an end against Stellenbosch.

“Tomorrow [Tuesday] you will get your results. Tomorrow, you will get your answer [of how soon Chislett and Shinga will make their debuts],” Ben Youssef said.

“[Etiosa] Ighodaro is still far away from recovery; he needs two more weeks. And also, Reeve Frosler is out. But I think the other players are ready for tomorrow and for our next game.

“But then it depends on the plan of the game and our idea as technical staff, we decide which player will start tomorrow and who will be on the bench.”

The game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30pm.

