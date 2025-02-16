Soccer

Wounded Sundowns to go for the jugular against Defenders

By Sunday World
Nedback Cup match against Home Defenders
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says they had enough time to prepare for their Nedbank Cup match against Home Defenders. / Zamani Makautsi/ @Zakes Photography.
Mamelodi Sundowns and ABC Motsepe League Mpheni Home Defenders will close off what was an exciting week of the Nedbank Cup round of 16 when they confront each other at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 3pm this afternoon.
 
Home Defenders are the only amateur league side remaining in the David vs Goliath Cup competition.
 
The Limpopo-based club will be looking to be the giant slayers of this season’s edition of local football’s equivalent of the FA Cup and cause an upset by knocking out the Premier Soccer League champions.
 

