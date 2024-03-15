Wright-Phillips leads Man City’s Treble Trophy Tour to South Africa

The call went out, and The Citizens responded.

From Thursday to Sunday in Cape Town, Manchester City supporters in South Africa will have an opportunity to view the trophies from the team’s historic treble-winning season.

The official club partner OKX is sponsoring the worldwide Treble Trophy Tour, which Shaun Wright-Phillips, a legend of Manchester City, and the club mascot Moonchester will lead.

Coach Pep Guardiola’s City made history the previous season when they won a treble, only second in the English Premier League to Manchester United, their crosstown rivals.

The Citizens were the winners of the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the EPL.

They also took home the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup trophies, which will be presented for the first time in South Africa.

Coaching lessons for young fans

“As part of the celebrations, Manchester City fans can attend a fan event at the Croquet Lawn, V&A Waterfront, on March 17th, which starts at 9am and finishes at 6pm,” reads the statement.

“The trophies will be accompanied by Shaun Wright-Phillips and club mascot Moonchester. Manchester City coaches will also be at the fan event to deliver coaching sessions for young fans.”

As the trophy tour celebration draws to an end, it has been confirmed that South Africa will be the last destination on the global tour, which has already taken them to 23 countries on six continents.

Champions League

In the meantime, Manchester City will play Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League to continue their title defence.

City and Madrid were drawn to play each other on Friday afternoon in what promises to be an exciting knockout match and a rematch of the season’s biggest game.

Madrid is still the only team in the history of the Champions League to have won the tournament twice, and the kings of England will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

