Wydad coach Rulani Mokwena’s Club World Cup dream in jeopardy

Rumours from northern Africa indicate that young coach Rulani Mokwena will be leaving Wydad Athletic at the end of the current campaign, putting his hopes of coaching at the coveted Fifa Club World Cup in jeopardy.

It is alleged that Mokwena (37) and the club cannot continue their association beyond next season after his relationship with the players and the millions of passionate and overzealous Wydad supporters became frosty.

Mokwena has about four games left before wrapping up the season.

After Mamelodi Sundowns, Mokwena’s former team, won the Premier Soccer League title with just one loss on the final day of the season, he spoke highly of the chance to coach at the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA in June.

Fired for failing to win Champions League

However, Masandwana bosses fired him for failing to win the CAF Champions League trophy in an off-season move that stunned the SA diski community.

The Champions League is the holy grail that Sundowns leadership are dying to get their hands on.

Sundowns had been eliminated from the semifinals of the CAF Champions League by Esperance in the same season.

However, Mokwena’s gods were on his side, and he unexpectedly got hired by Wydad, a Moroccan powerhouse, and was given one of the best projects and coaching positions in Casablanca.

To name a few, the Fifa Club World Cup provided another chance to compete against teams like Manchester City, Juventus, FC Porto, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund.

Sundowns and Wydad will participate in the eagerly awaited project in June. Other African clubs are Esperance of Tunisia and Al Ahly of Egypt.

Frustrated by unjust criticism

Since joining Wydad, Mokwena has been expressing his frustrations about what he believes to be unjust criticism.

In a recent post-match video, the former Orlando Pirates coach was seen arguing back and forth with members of the media.

Allegations that Mokwena and his technical team entourage — Sinethemba Badela, Allan Freese, and goalkeeper coach Sean Louw — have not been paid since joining the team eight months ago have made matters worse.

Pitso Mosimane, the coach of Iranian team Esteghlal in the Persian Gulf Pro League, endured the same hardships, going months without receiving pay.

He then jumped the ship and came back home with his ensemble.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content