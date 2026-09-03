Xanti Pupuma proud of Milford FC graduate Mthetheleli Mthiyane

Milford FC coach and chairman Xanti Pupuma is beaming with pride as one of his club’s graduates, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, is making his mark in the PSL top flight at Orlando Pirates.

Mthiyane spent two seasons with Milford FC, where he caught the eye of Stellenbosch FC.

The midfielder became a mainstay in the heart of the Stellies midfield in his breakthrough season in the Betway Premiership, which saw him being named in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the international friendlies against Panama.

Despite not making the final cut, Mthiyane wasn’t derailed as he went on to secure a big move to Pirates at the start of the season, following an impressive display in his debut campaign at Stellenbosch.

READ: Is Milford FC chairman Xanti Pupuma the new Jomo Sono?

Responding to a question by Sunday World after their 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night, Pupuma said he was proud of Mthiyane’s strides since leaving Milford.

“I am very happy for Mthiyane because when he came to us, I think he was 17 or 18 years old. He was given a chance at the club, and he is currently doing well,” Pupuma said.

“We always knew that he had the talent; it was just a matter of being at the right place to be developed. I am always happy that he is taking his time and is patient about his growth. And I am sure that he will eventually be the player that we expect him to become in the future.”

Other players who came through the Milford ranks include Durban City captain Siphamandla Ncanana, who made a name for himself last season in the penultimate league game against Orlando Pirates.

READ: Downs apply pressure to Bucs at the top with hard-fought win over gutsy Milford

“There are quite a few other former Milford players who are doing well. Siphamandla Ncanana at Durban City, the center back; he also played with us, and when I see them doing so well, it makes me very proud.

“I am proud that we are contributing talent, and now that we are here [Premiership], we will probably see more of the local boys around the Richards Bay area coming through the system and showing people that we can play football,” he added.

Milford gained promotion to the Betway Premiership after winning the playoffs last season. Unlike Kruger United, who are also the new kids on the block and sit at the bottom of the table, Milford has had a good start to their new life in the premiership.

Out of five games, the Stallions have won two, lost two and drawn one with seven points. They currently occupy position five on the log and will look to move further up the standings when they take on Chippa United on Saturday afternoon.