Yanela Mbuthuma makes Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana prelim squad

Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma is among the several new faces that have been included in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad by new coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane released his preliminary squad on Friday for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Guinea and Eritrea later this month.

Brace against Kruger caught Mosimane’s eye

Mbuthuma was rewarded by Mosimane for his two goals against Kruger United, following a drought as far as scoring is concerned. However, the striker provided two assists against Sekhukhune United in their MTN8 3-0 win last Saturday.

Some of the new names in Mosimane’s team include Lebone Seema, Cemran Dansin, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Ronaldo van Neel, Luther Singh, and the return of Cassius Mailula and Shandre Campbell.

Regulars Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Ronwen Williams, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Teboho Mokoena, amongst several others, are included in the preliminary squad.

Mosimane is expected to release his final squad in the coming days, as he will look to prepare for his first official game as the Bafana coach 14 years later.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Khulumani Ndamane

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Lebogang Maboe, Cemran Dansin, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners, Yanela Mbuthuma, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Ronaldo van Neel, Thapelo Maseko, Moremi, Luther Singh, Shandre Campbell