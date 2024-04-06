Yanga lodge match-fixing protest after Sundowns loss

Tanzanian club Young Africans SC have lodged a case of match-fixing and administrative error after they were knocked out of the Caf Champions League quarterfinals by Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday night.

Yanga, as the club is affectionately known, were denied what seemed to be a legitimate goal when Aziz Ki Stephane’s thunderous rocket hit the crossbar and bounced over the goal line.

What left the Tanzanians fuming was that the referee, Dahane Beida from Mauritania, did not consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology that was made available for the match. If the goal was allowed, it would have really put Sundowns in a very difficult position, meaning that the Brazilians were going to need to score two goals to go through.

Yanga coach, Miguel Gamondi, who happens to be a former Sundowns trainer, was furious at the post-match conference, and he could not contain his anger. He said that they were robbed of an opportunity to reach the semi-finals for the first time ever.

Yanga released a statement via the legal team, led by Advocate Simon Patrick. “We hereby submit this contest in accordance with Rule XVI of the Caf Champions League Regulations as amended from time to time. The contest pertains to a possible administrative error and match-fixing incident during the quarter-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Young Africans Sports Club played on April 5 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

“During the match, in the 57th minute, Young Africans Player Aziz Ki Stephane scored a clear goal which was denied by the entire team of referees led by Dahane Beida from Mauritania. Despite the availability of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Beida and his team, including Daniel Ayi (Video Assistant Referee from Ghana) and Jerson Dos Santos (Assistant VAR from Angola), intentionally neglected to review the goal incident through VAR, thereby disregarding the principles of fair play and justice in football,” reads the statement from Yanga.

“We allege that the aforementioned actions by the referee team indicate a deliberate attempt to influence the outcome of the match in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns, constituting a serious case of match-fixing. This is further supported by the selective use of VAR, primarily focusing on fouls committed by Young Africans for potential red cards, while ignoring a legitimate goal-scoring opportunity.

“It is concerning that despite substantial investments in VAR technology, its role in ensuring fairness and accuracy in critical match decisions was not upheld. This incident raises questions about the integrity of refereeing standards and the effectiveness of VAR in upholding fair play principles in football competitions.

“We request a thorough investigation into this matter by Caf to uncover any evidence of administrative error or match-fixing. Such actions are detrimental to the spirit of the game and must be addressed promptly to maintain the credibility of football competitions under Caf,” reads part of the statement that the Tanzania club released on Saturday.

