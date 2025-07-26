Zakhele Lepasa recalls Jose Riveiro, a special coach at Bucs

Former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa has revealed some of the key aspects that made coach Jose Riveiro special and stand out from the rest of the coaches he has worked with.

Lepasa was speaking to the media after the screening of the Orlando Pirates Giants series at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night. The series is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic, SuperSport, and Showmax Premier League on Sunday at 9pm.

Like Lepasa, Riveiro is a key figure in the documentary. Lepasa explained the kind of relationship he had with the Spaniard and how the team reacted when they heard of his departure to Al Ahly.

Writing on the wall

“To be honest, for some of us it did not come as a shock [Riveiro leaving] because he did say during his first season, and I was lucky enough to be there, that he is not planning to stay for more than three years,” Lepasa said.

“Of course, as time went on, I had forgotten about it, but seeing it happen, there was a bit of room for disappointment, and being sad because he did say that he was going to leave at some point.

“But football is like that; and for me, I was at Orlando Pirates for nine-and-a-half years, and I have seen a lot of coaches come and go, but never really had a personal relationship with those coaches.

“And that was merely because I try not to attach myself to any coach because when he leaves and another one comes in, it either makes or break you as a player. And if you happen to be too attached to the previous coach, it will affect you.”

Lepasa did, however, say that with Riveiro was different as he had what he describes as a ‘genuine relationship’ with Padre [father in Spanish], as the coach was fondly referred to by his players.

“Jose is the first coach that I ever had a genuine relationship with. And that is because he did not come off as just a coach but also played a father-figure role to all of us. He became a friend and a teammate as well, because he would play with us a lot, even though he always told us that he was a bad player,” Lepasa chuckled, as he went on to explain what made Riveiro unique.

“So, whenever we played at training, he would join us, and I think that is what makes him a unique coach. Whenever he spoke to us, everything that he said resonated with us because he would speak from a player’s perspective.

Pep talk

“I remember the first season when he came in. He sat me down and told me all my shortcomings, but also what kind of striker I am, and that he does need me in his team. It is just unfortunate that I did not give him more because of the injuries.

“But I am happy with the relationship that I had with him, how he left, and I am sure I can even call him at any time.”

Lepasa is currently a free agent and can join any team of his choice after the Buccaneers confirmed his exit from the club on Friday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content