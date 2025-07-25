Zakhele Lepasa shares his targets for next season after leaving Pirates

Former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa is hoping to get his career back on track next season and return to the senior national team, as his time at his boyhood club has come to an end.

Lepasa is currently a free agent after Pirates announced his departure from the club on Friday.

“Thank you Zakhele Lepasa, for your commitment and contribution to Orlando Pirates. We wish you the very best in your next chapter. Once and always,” Pirates wrote in a social media post.

Lepasa leaves the Buccaneers after suffering a chronic injury that prevented him from playing for Jose Riveiro’s coached team during the 2024–2025 season.

“I obviously did not play the entire season due to an injury, and this is the first time this has happened in my career,” Lepasa told the media after the screening of the Orlando Pirates Giants series at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night.

The show will make its official debut on Mzansi Magic, SuperSport, and Showmax Premier League on Sunday at 9pm.

Lepasa cannot wait to return to action

“With the season about to start, one thing that would mean a lot would be seeing myself back on the field, wearing a football jersey, and being able to get the first minutes of the season.

“Doubt will be cast on my football career and my life, as I wonder if I can do what I do best and return to the national team, among other goals.

“I have not yet seen the results of my efforts, but this period in my career has only intensified my hunger due to the pain I experienced and the sacrifices I made over the past year.”

He continued: “Therefore, it was not easy for me to return to playing football. It was close to impossible at some point.

“But for me, having to play and see myself more regularly on the field is going to bring joy to me.”

Despite being out of action for the entire season, the 28-year-old was included in the Bafana Bafana CHAN (African Nations Championship) final squad that will be coached by Molefi Ntseki.

Along with Uganda, Niger, Guinea, and Algeria, Bafana are in Group C. Their first match is scheduled for August 8.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content