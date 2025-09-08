Zebediela, where champions are born 

Zebediela in Limpopo’s Capricorn District has over the years become Mamelodi Sundowns’ happy hunting ground for players.

Beyond the orange groves and rolling hills, right in the heart of Limpopo, the lush, fertile land, known for its citrus orchards and close-knit communities, Zebediela Dinamuneng or ZB as it is usually referred to, has quietly nurtured a talent that has graced the biggest stages of South African football.

Among the proud sons of this land are players who have worn the illustrious yellow jersey of the Brazilians, carrying their village’s spirit high with every step is Alex Mokokwana Bapela.

Bapela played 129 matches in his six-year tenure at Sundowns between 1997-2006, scoring 31 goals for the club and earned six caps in the Bafana Bafana jersey.

From the same fertile grounds emerged Hlompho Kekana, a leader on and off the field.

Renowned for his incredible stamina, precise free kicks, and captaincy, Hlompho, who turned 40 this year, became a symbol of consistency and pride for Sundowns. The soft-spoken footballer-turned television football analyst has also featured 30 times in the senior national team, Bafana Bafana.

Another son of Zebediela was the late Motjeka Madisha, who by the age of 25 had left an indelible mark at Sundowns. Though he passed away five years ago after a horrific car crash in Kempton Park, Motjeka’s legacy lives on; his story inspires young players in Zebediela who dream of one day following in his footsteps.

This season, Sundowns introduced another young star from Zebediela, Gomolemo Kekana, who is a of Hlompho’s.

The younger Kekana will be remembered for scoring the winning goal in the national under-20 team in May when Amajita beat Morocco 1-0 to lift their first CAF Africa Cup of Nations Under-20, under the guidance of Raymond Mdaka.

The 19-year old Gomolemo, who made his professional debut during Sundowns’ 2-0 victory over Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium last month, rose through the

ranks at the Brazilians, showcasing that Zebediela’s well of talent isn’t about to run dry any time soon, but a continuous source of supply.

These players’ journeys were never easy. They faced long travels, intense training, and the pressure of performing at the top level. Yet, their pride in representing both Sundowns and their home villages never wavered. Every goal, assist, and tackle carried the hopes of Zebediela, proving that greatness can spring from even the humblest beginnings.

Today, the story of Zebediela’s football sons is an inspiration for the youth of Limpopo. It is a story of talent, perseverance, and legacy – one that reminds everyone that with passion and dedication, even the smallest of villages can leave a giant footprint on the national stage.

