Zitha Kwinika concedes Soweto Derby will be won by small margins

The hype around the Soweto Derby is gaining more momentum, as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates brace themselves for the biggest game on the Premier Soccer League calendar.

Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will meet for the first time this season in the Betway Premiership. They collide at an already sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Both Chiefs and Pirates head into the encounter limping. This following their back-to-back defeats in all competitions, respectively. And Zitha Kwinika believes that the game will be decided by small margins.

“I think this is a game of small margins,” said the Chiefs defender during the Soweto Derby joint-press conference at the Johannesburg Expo Centre on Thursday afternoon.

In it to win

“In most cases, and what I have experienced [in the Soweto Derby], is when you do well in the moment that you’re still on top. That’s where you win the game, because it fluctuates.

“I’ve never seen a derby where a team dominates the whole 90 minutes. So, it is what you do in those minutes that you are on top. And how you deal with the pressure when you’re against that. So, I think that will be a defining factor on the day.”

The last time Chiefs and Pirates met was in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last year. There, the Glamour Boys came out victorious with a 2-1 win. This ultimately ended their decade-long trophy drought.

Meanwhile, coaches Cedric Kaze and Abdeslam Ouaddou provided injury updates ahead of the colossal clash.

“Evidence Makgopa has been out for nearly two weeks, but we are very happy. And the group is very happy to welcome him back to training. He … is doing very well,” Ouaddou said.

Thalente Mbatha back from injury

“One more player to add to our group is Thalente Mbatha. He has also joined the group because there were a lot of questions surrounding him. However, he was injured as well. I’m happy to have him back in the group.”‎

Said Kaze: “It is true that Inacio Miguel has missed a couple of games following his injury in the Nedbank Cup game against Stellenbosch. He’s had two lighter training sessions with the group. And he will be assessed today to see if he’s able to feature.

“Ox [Sibongiseni Mthethwa] has been training with the team for the last five sessions. He can help, but he’s not 100% fit. Etiosa Ighoadora is definitely out; he hasn’t joined the group yet. Thabo Cele is back from his injury; he can help… George Matlou is out,” Kaze added.

