Zwane pens emotional message to Chiefs after joining AmaZulu

Newly appointed AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane has penned an emotional farewell message to Kaizer Chiefs and chairman Kaizer Motaung.

This after AmaZulu announced the surprise appointment of Zwane to form part of a coaching partnership with Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

The duo replaces Spanish international Pablo Franco Martin, who was sacked last week following a disappointing start to the Betway Premiership.

Amazulu languishing at the bottom of the log standings

Usuthu have lost all three of their opening matches and currently languish at the bottom of the log standings.

“Usuthu has officially named Arthur ‘10111’ Zwane and Vusimuzi ‘Kanu’ Vilakazi as joint first-team head coaches in a move that will see the SA-born coaching duo assume their roles with immediate effect,” Amazulu stated in a statement on Tuesday night.

Zwane has been part of Chiefs since the year 2000 as a player and coach. He bid farewell to the Amakhosi chairman and the entire club.

“I would definitely like to extend my deepest gratitude to Dr. Kaizer Motaung. For the unwavering support, guidance, and love throughout my Chiefs career. [Both] as a player and a coach,” Zwane said, as quoted by Kaizer Chiefs.

“His [Motaung] belief in me has allowed me to grow from a player to a development coach. And ultimately to the head coach.

“I am truly thankful for the opportunities the club has provided, which have shaped not just my career but my life. So, thank you to Kaizer Chiefs, and thank you to the chairman.”

Zwane started his coaching journey at Chiefs. That was when he served as an assistant under coach Vladimir Vermezovic until 2012. Before switching to the club’s development structures. There he unearthed the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Samkelo Zwane. These were amongst many others who went on to gain promotion to the senior team.

He returned to the senior team in 2020 as an assistant coach to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter, and Molefi Ntseki. Zwane then led Amakhosi as head coach in 2022 for a single season.

Duo to develop young players

AmaZulu President Sandile Zungu said the Zwane and Vilakazi combination will help develop the younger players.

“Their combined experience as both coaches and former professional players will be crucial. This in developing our younger talents and guiding our seasoned players in the task ahead,” Zungu said.

Zwane’s first task in the dugout for Usuthu in the Betway Premiership will be against Orlando Pirates on October 25. They will also face Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout.

