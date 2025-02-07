Zwane ready to fight and reclaim his throne at Sundowns

Themba Zwane, the international star midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns, is determined to get back to match fitness and reclaim his spot in coach Miguel Cardoso’s squad.

Zwane recently resumed light training after suffering a partial Achilles tendon tear during an Afcon qualifier match against Congo Brazzaville in October of last year while playing for Bafana Bafana on international duty.

The 35-year-old’s return will undoubtedly be more difficult than he anticipates, considering his advanced age and the fierce competition in the role he typically fills.

For instance, Brazilian dribbling wizard Lucas Ribeiro has been racking up some jaw-dropping performances, while new signing Jayden Adams has hit the ground running.

Mental fortitude

Zwane, the midfield guru, stated that his injury setback does not deter him because he has the mental fortitude and faith to overcome any challenge.

“It is always difficult [to return from injury], but it all goes with the belief … whether you believe in yourself,” Zwane said on the sidelines after the Fifa Club World Cup trophy unveiling at Chloorkop on Thursday.

“I’ve been in this situation before because since I came to Sundowns from [Mpumalanga Black] Aces, I have been fighting for my position because it is not easy here — there are a lot of quality players.

“But the difference is the mindset. If you believe and are strong mentally, then you will overcome anything, and I think I have those qualities to bounce back even stronger.”

Support from family, teammates

Zwane gave an update on his injury, stating that his family and teammates are helping him get better.

“In terms of the injury, I’m coming along alright, and I’m starting to run on the side now [at training]; at least I don’t feel pain,” he said.

“The Achilles is tense now, but I’m coming alright, so far so good. You know, to be honest, it’s been difficult, especially when you hear people saying it’s done for him now.

“But I have a family that supports me, teammates who always check up on me. Overall, I know myself; I am strong, I’ll come back strong, and I’ll push myself and try to get back into the team.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content