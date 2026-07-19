Special meeting set to tackle Comrades Marathon and KZN Athletics dispute

Despite a clear directive from Athletics South Africa (ASA) that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) “falls under the jurisdiction of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA)”, a members special general meeting (SGM) has been lined up to decide on the affiliation.
After a meeting involving the three parties, the CMA released a statement in which it declared itself “keen to work with any organisation providing support and input to this iconic South African event, which injects billions into the economy”.
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- Athletics South Africa (ASA) directed that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) falls under KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) jurisdiction, but CMA plans a members' meeting on August 1 to decide on the affiliation.
- CMA expressed willingness to collaborate with any supportive organization to maintain the economic benefits of the iconic marathon.
- No firm decisions were made in the recent meeting between ASA, KZNA, and CMA, contrary to ASA's statement, leading to ongoing uncertainty.
- CMA claimed KZN Athletics owes levies for the 2026 race; a proposed special direct membership to ASA by suspended president James Moloi was nullified.
- ASA affirmed that the 2025 race date must be approved by KZN Athletics, emphasized that only it sanctions events, and invalidated any unauthorized race date approvals.