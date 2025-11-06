Sport minister Gayton McKenzie urges white people to rally behind Bafana

Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, is urging the white communities to lend their support to Bafana Bafana, just as black people have been actively supporting the Springboks.

McKenzie’s remarks were made against the backdrop of Bafana’s recent ascent on the continent and their well-deserved qualification for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the Americas.

The last time Bafana qualified for a FIFA World Cup was in 2002. As hosts, they took part in the 2010 tournament.

McKenzie is urging the Caucasian population to reciprocate the favour, join in the euphoria, and support Bafana, who will be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Morocco in December and January.

Additionally, Bafana have secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in June 2026.

“We have been supporting rugby even though we are not Springboks supporters. South African rugby, under the leadership of Mark Alexander, has become the top rugby nation in the world,” said McKenzie.

SA is a sporting nation

“Bafana is back, and if you had told me in the past two years that they would go 24 matches unbeaten, I would not have believed you.

“If you had told me that we would become African Under-20 champions, qualify for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, or reach the FIFA Men’s World Cup despite having three points deducted—and also qualify for Afcon—I would have thought you were joking.

“We are a sporting nation—white people always loved rugby, and so do the Xhosa people in the Eastern Cape.

“Coloured people in the Western Cape always loved rugby even though white people were always in the forefront of rugby in this country.”

He continued: “When Nelson Mandela said that we must be one nation, rugby united us and black people put their weight behind rugby.

“We also want to see white people wearing Bafana jerseys, as you have seen black people wearing shirts of the Springboks.

“To soccer lovers, I urge you to attend soccer matches; we cannot play in empty stadiums, we are a soccer nation.” he added.

