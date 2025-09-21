Springboks getting ready for two games against Argentina

After being given a few days off with their families following their return from New Zealand on Sunday night before they begin preparations for the last two matches of the competition, the Springboks squad reassembled in Durban on Thursday.

The Boks also needed to re-acclimatise to the South African conditions and time zone

after spending three weeks in Down Under.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content