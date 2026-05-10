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Stormers set sights on Cardiff clash after nervy draw against Ulster

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 19: Deon Fourie during the DHL Stormers training session at DHL Stadium on March 19, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Stormers will be heading to their final United Rugby Championship (URC) league game against Cardiff Rugby on Friday with the hope of reacting positively, following their nervy draw on Friday night.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The Stormers will be heading to their final United Rugby Championship (URC) league game against Cardiff Rugby on Friday with the hope of reacting positively, following their nervy draw on Friday night.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.
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