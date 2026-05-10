Stormers set sights on Cardiff clash after nervy draw against Ulster

The Stormers will be heading to their final United Rugby Championship (URC) league game against Cardiff Rugby on Friday with the hope of reacting positively, following their nervy draw on Friday night.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- The Stormers will be heading to their final United Rugby Championship (URC) league game against Cardiff Rugby on Friday with the hope of reacting positively, following their nervy draw on Friday night.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.