Suspended ASA members unveil plan to oust ‘shebeen credit card’ leadership

Athletics South Africa (ASA) is facing a challenge as five suspended members are steadfastly refusing to back down.

The five members – Ernest Moikangoa, Keinelwe Sesing, Dora Mngwevu, Mfuneko Joko, and Thulani Sibisi – were frozen out of the organisation following their recent media conference.

At the heart of their suspension is alleged mismanagement of the ASA credit card by ASA president James Moloi and acting CEO Terrence Magogodela.

Moloi and Magogodela admitted in parliament recently that they used the organisation’s credit card at shebeens and clothing stores.

As a result, the five members held a media briefing, which Magogodela allegedly tried to block, and they called for Moloi and Magogodela to vacate their offices.

They were first placed on precautionary suspension and asked to explain why they should not be removed.

However, Magogodela made it clear that their explanations would not matter, stating that the suspension was inevitable.

Battle for the soul of ASA

He eventually dropped the axe on the five members.

The suspended members held a media briefing on Thursday, insisting their fight is about more than their reputations.

They claimed that theirs was a battle for the very soul of ASA.

They pledged to permanently remove Moloi and Magogodela from their positions. The suspended members are now demanding the immediate resignation of both leaders.

“We don’t recognise these suspension letters, especially from Terrence Magogodela. We will carry on with our work. No one will stop us,” Joko said during a fiery briefing at Garden Court in Milpark, Johannesburg.

Mngwevu echoed Joko’s sentiments, saying: “It’s business as usual for them because someone is clearly protecting them. But we’ll do everything in our power to protect ASA and its athletes.”

The group alleged that their suspension is merely a tactic to silence anyone daring to challenge Moloi and Magogodela’s grip on power.

They accuse the leadership duo of abusing their positions, compromising internal investigations, and interfering with witnesses.

Factional infighting

The tensions intensified a few weeks ago when Moloi and Magogodela admitted in parliament that they swiped ASA’s credit card at shebeens and clothing stores.

Since then, ASA has been under intense scrutiny from Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie and the parliamentary portfolio committee over alleged governance failures and financial mismanagement.

Factional infighting has already marred both Magogodela’s and Moloi’s leadership, prompting six provinces to call for their resignation.

This latest clash threatens to further destabilise the federation, a precarious situation for South Africa’s athletes preparing for major international competitions.

Magogodela refused to comment, stating: “Keep ticking the box.”

