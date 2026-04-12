Sports

Suspended Safa execs seeking urgent arbitration

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 11: Runners on Chapmans Peak during the 2026 Two Oceans Marathon on April 11, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The marathon is a 56 km/35-mile ultramarathon and 21 km half-marathon which is run against a backdrop of spectacular scenery through the Cape Peninsula. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The four Safa national executive committee (NEC) members who were recently suspended, together with Simpiwe Mkhangelwa – who is serving a different suspension – have joined forces with former NEC member and legal eagle Vernon Seymour seeking “direct urgent arbitration” in terms of Safa statutes.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 

  • Four recently suspended Safa NEC members have teamed up with Simpiwe Mkhangelwa, also under suspension.
  • They have joined forces with former NEC member Vernon Seymour.
  • Vernon Seymour is noted for his legal expertise.
  • The group is seeking direct urgent arbitration based on Safa statutes.
  • Further details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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