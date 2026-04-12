Suspended Safa execs seeking urgent arbitration

The four Safa national executive committee (NEC) members who were recently suspended, together with Simpiwe Mkhangelwa – who is serving a different suspension – have joined forces with former NEC member and legal eagle Vernon Seymour seeking “direct urgent arbitration” in terms of Safa statutes.
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- Four recently suspended Safa NEC members have teamed up with Simpiwe Mkhangelwa, also under suspension.
- They have joined forces with former NEC member Vernon Seymour.
- Vernon Seymour is noted for his legal expertise.
- The group is seeking direct urgent arbitration based on Safa statutes.
- Further details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.