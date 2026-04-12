Suspended Safa execs seeking urgent arbitration

The four Safa national executive committee (NEC) members who were recently suspended, together with Simpiwe Mkhangelwa – who is serving a different suspension – have joined forces with former NEC member and legal eagle Vernon Seymour seeking “direct urgent arbitration” in terms of Safa statutes.

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