The drama at the embattled Moroka Swallows is nowhere near being over, as the club has been on a firing spree, booting out the entire DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coaching staff with immediate effect last Sunday.

Swallows CEO Sipho Xulu confirmed the news to Sunday World that the club has dissolved the DDC technical team.

Coach Matsemela Thoka, along with his assistant, goalkeeper coach, and strength and conditioning coach, are said to be no longer with the club.

