‘Tank’ Davis looking to hang up his gloves on a high against Roach Jnr 

The fight that the global boxing fraternity yearned for between Gervanto ‘Tank’ Davis and Lamont Roach Jnr is almost here and what a way to kick-start a year of jampacked boxing ahead.

Davis will put his WBA lightweight title on the line on March 1. However, the fight will be one of those bitter-sweet moments as it could signal the last dance for Davis inside the squared ring.

Davis, 30, made a rather equivocal announcement about his future that he could be prematurely hanging his gloves after his pay-per-view showdown against Roach Jnr this coming Saturday.

The two boxers will exchange leather at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tank, as Davis is fondly known for his fearlessness and ferocity in his punches, holds a clean record of 30-0 with 28 knockouts (KOs) and will not want Roach Jnr to blemish it.

Though Roach Jnr is probably not the ideal match-up that boxing fans would have wished to see the last bit of Tank fighting with, he is dangerous in his own right and can never be undermined.

The 29-year-old WBA super featherweight champion will go into the fight with nothing to lose but a point to prove as many are still not convinced, he is a calibre of a fighter that Davis should be entertaining, especially at this point in his career.

Davis’ two little daughters at the centre of his retirement:

According to Boxing News 24, promoter Leonard Ellerbe said he understood the reasoning behind Davis’ wish to retire. “I can understand what’s going on. Things are different when you have kids, it changes your life completely. He sees things differently than he did six or seven years ago. If that’s what he said (that he’s retiring) and we all heard it.”

Sports Illustrated says Davis is classified as ESPN’s eighth pound-for-pound fighter (and number one lightweight), coming off a remarkable eighth-round KO of Frank Martin in June last year.

The bout was Davis’ first since a 44-day jail stint last summer for violating the terms of a house arrest stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run incident.

Roach’s rankings and records:

Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) will be on an upward trajectory, up from 60kg, where he reigns as WBA champion and is ranked fifth by ESPN in the division.

Marching up in weight to face Tank, Roach will enter the ring as a significant underdog. Crushed only by Jamel Herring, who overpowered him back in November 2019, down at 51kg, Roach has won six fights on the spin since.

“Roach holds the WBA super featherweight title and exercises his right to challenge for the WBA belt in the next division up. The 29-year-old veteran has won six in a row,” the website explained further.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

US sports reporter Brian Mazique writes that Davis is a fan of the impressive venue, having previously scored three explosive knockouts there.

“His exploits in Brooklyn have played a role in his rise. In January 2017, Davis knocked out Jose Pedraza at the Barclays to win the IBF super featherweight title. The following year in April 2018, Tank destroyed Jesus Cuellar in four rounds in Brooklyn.

“In Tank’s most recent visit to the Barclays in May 2022, he found himself in a firefight with Rolando Romero. Tank got the KO victory in the sixth round. No matter the location, Davis will be heavily favoured over Roach,” he explained further.

Prize money and the purse for the two fighters:

Even though figures have not been divulged, the fight is expected to generate gate record of $5.185 million (R98-million).

