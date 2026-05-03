Team SA itches for diamond-etched Relays medals

The World Athletics Relays officially got underway in Gaborone, Botswana, yesterday, and team South Africa will be out to get their hands on the nostalgic diamond-etched medals today.
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- The World Athletics Relays began yesterday in Gaborone, Botswana.
- Team South Africa aims to win medals at the event today.
- The medals are described as nostalgic and diamond-etched.
- The event is significant for South African athletics.
- Full story available via the Sunday World e-edition.