Sports

Team SA itches for diamond-etched Relays medals

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
GABORONE, BOTSWANA - MAY 01: Akani Simbine (RSA), Olympic 4x100m silver medallist during Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 Press Conference at Botswana National Stadium on May 01, 2026 in Gaborone, Botswana. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

The World Athletics Relays officially got underway in Gaborone, Botswana, yesterday, and team South Africa will be out to get their hands on the nostalgic diamond-etched medals today.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The World Athletics Relays began yesterday in Gaborone, Botswana.
  • Team South Africa aims to win medals at the event today.
  • The medals are described as nostalgic and diamond-etched.
  • The event is significant for South African athletics.
  • Full story available via the Sunday World e-edition.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments