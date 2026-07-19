Team SA medal contenders at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

In four days, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be getting under way in Scotland and all eyes will be on Team South Africa to deliver a spectacle in Glasgow against some of the top athletes and teams in the world.

The last time Team SA was in Glasgow was at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

They returned with 40 medals, including 13 gold.

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