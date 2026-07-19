Team SA medal contenders at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

In four days, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be getting under way in Scotland and all eyes will be on Team South Africa to deliver a spectacle in Glasgow against some of the top athletes and teams in the world.
The last time Team SA was in Glasgow was at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
They returned with 40 medals, including 13 gold.
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- The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland will see Team South Africa aiming to match or surpass their 40-medal haul (13 gold) from their last Glasgow appearance in 2014, with 112 athletes competing.
- Sprinter Akani Simbine, a seasoned athlete with multiple Commonwealth medals including 100m gold, is expected to compete strongly in both individual sprints and relay events.
- Emerging star Lythe Pillay, in excellent form after recent successes including a silver at the World Athletics Relays, is a major medal hopeful in the 400m events.
- The Spar Proteas netball team, coached by Jenny van Dyk and featuring internationally experienced players, aims to secure their first-ever Commonwealth Games medal.
- Key individual medal prospects include javelin thrower Jo-Ane du Plessis, returning post-surgery, and world champion backstroker Pieter Coetze, noted for his remarkable speed and consistency in swimming.