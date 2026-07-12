Team SA ready to take Glasgow by storm at 2026 Commonwealth Games

South Africa is ready and set for the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, with only one thing in mind for all the teams, which is to return with as many medals as possible.

Team SA returns to a happy place in Glasgow, where they secured a total of 40 medals, including 13 gold in 2014 – the joint most at any Commonwealth Games since 1994 when the country returned from isolation.

About three weeks ago, Sascoc unveiled the 112 athletes who will represent Team SA in Glasgow. Big names such as 100m sprinter Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, netball Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane, Olympic swimming champion Chad le Clos – who will be attending his sixth Commonwealth Games feature in the team.

The 2026 Glasgow edition comprises 10 sports, including six fully integrated para-sports, where Team SA has representation in para-athletics, para-swimming, 3×3 wheelchair basketball, para bowls, and para powerlifting. Other sports on the programme, where South Africa will have representation, include artistic gymnastics,

boxing, cycling, judo, netball, and weightlifting.

Ahead of the games, Sascoc president Barry Hendricks said that he has confidence in the team that has a blend of youth and experience. “It goes without saying that we have the utmost confidence in the squad being delivered to Glasgow to fly our flag high,” Hendricks said.

“I always say to athletes that their role when representing their country is as much about being good ambassadors as it is being great competitors.

All we ask of the team is that they do their best, and the results will take care of themselves. “The country has a proud and distinguished history at the Commonwealth Games, and I have no doubt whatsoever that those wearing the green and gold in Glasgow will continue the tradition of excellence.”

Sascoc has also announced that there will be some financial incentives for athletes and teams that win medals, with gold medallists set to be awarded R100 000 and R15 000 for the coach.

Silver medallists will earn R50 000, with the coach receiving R10 000; and Bronze medal pay-outs will be R25 000 and R5 000 for the athlete and coach, respectively, for individual sports.

For relays and team sports, athletes who win gold will be rewarded with R25 000 per athlete and R15 000 to the coach; for a silver medal, R12 500 per athlete and R7 500 to the coach; and R6 250 per athlete and R3 750 to the coach for a bronze medal.

The Games are set to get

underway from July 23 to August 2.