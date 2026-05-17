The spectacular final that is not to be

The odds were really stacked against Mamelodi Sundowns. This season will go down in history as one of the most bizarre seasons in the history of local football.
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- The current football season is described as one of the most bizarre in local history.
- Mamelodi Sundowns faced significant challenges and unfavorable odds this season.
- Despite difficulties, the team’s experience this season is notable and historic.
- Full details and analysis are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
- Readers are encouraged to purchase the e-edition to access the complete story.