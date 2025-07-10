Two more provincial bodies turn screws on ASA leadership, call for heads to roll

Two more provincial athletics bodies, Border Athletics in the Eastern Cape (Bora) and Limpopo Athletics (Lima), have joined the growing call for Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi and acting CEO Terrance Magogodela to step down.

This brings the number of organisations demanding their resignations to five.

Both provincial bodies are also calling on ASA to urgently convene a special general meeting, where Moloi and Magogodela would be expected to respond to allegations surrounding the irregular use of ASA credit cards.

They also urge the ASA board to initiate a formal investigation into the issue.

In a letter seen by Sunday World, the Lima board and its affiliated clubs referenced developments from parliament’s sports portfolio committee meetings on April 1 and June 17.

Credit card used to buy booze for clients

During these sessions, Moloi admitted to using the ASA credit card to entertain clients with alcohol at shebeens. Magogodela allegedly spent thousands of rands on alcohol from NGF.

“Following the troubling disclosures during the portfolio committee hearings, we expected ASA to convene a special general meeting, allowing president Moloi to address the allegations levelled against him,” reads part of the Lima letter.

The letter further urges the ASA board to act swiftly in accordance with the ASA constitution, launching an investigation into the alleged misuse of credit cards.

“The ASA president James Moloi and acting CEO Mr Terrance Magogodela must step aside to allow investigations to proceed without interference in the interest of ethical leadership and good governance.

“Furthermore, both officials should be prohibited from communicating with any ASA board member or employee during the investigation,” wrote Lima.

Bora echoed these concerns, asserting that its accountability to clubs, stakeholders, and athletes under its jurisdiction drives its stance.

Bora’s letter highlights alleged personal use of the ASA credit card by the president, including purchases made while the ASA offices were closed, and warns of the reputational risks to the federation.

Call for ASA president to recuse himself

It is also calling for a special general meeting, as per the ASA constitution.

In addition, Bora is demanding a full finance committee report on ASA credit card use from 2021 to 2024; access to all supporting documentation; ASA credit card policies; internal financial controls; and disciplinary action against Magogodela for failing to ensure proper financial management

It also calls for Moloi’s recusal from the ASA executive board during any forensic audit to avoid conflicts of interest.

Bora also requested minutes of the ASA executive board meetings held after the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture portfolio committee sessions on April 1 and June 17.

ASA spokesperson Sifiso Cele confirmed receipt of both letters. “Yes, I can confirm that we received the letters and have responded to them,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content