URC glory within grasp for Stormers

The DHL Stormers will today fly out to Europe for their crucial United Rugby Championship against Ulster this week and also against Cardiff in Wales the following week. The game against Ulster next week will take place at the Affidea Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
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- The DHL Stormers are traveling to Europe for upcoming United Rugby Championship matches.
- Their first match is against Ulster at the Affidea Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
- The following week, they will play against Cardiff in Wales.
- These matches are crucial for their United Rugby Championship campaign.
- Further details are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.