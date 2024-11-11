Van Dyk calling for consistency from marquee player Maseko 

Spar Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk has raved about star goal-attack Kamogelo Maseko, saying that consistency and persistence will make her a crucial player for the national team.

The goal-attack specialist, as Van Dyk refers to Maseko, was named the Player of the Spar Challenge three-match Test series against Malawi at the Ellis Park Arena last weekend. South Africa clinched the series 3-0.

To many athletes, it starts as a dream and later turns into reality but for Maseko it has been a different story altogether.

She burst into the netball international scene at the age of 18 in 2020, when she made her senior national team debut against Malawi and ultimately became the youngest player to achieve that feat.

Reminiscing about the moment with Maseko, Van Dyk said the 22-year-old was able to break into the Proteas team at an early age because of her talent and overall brilliance on and off the court.

“Kamo is the youngest player to get a Proteas cap, and I remember having this discussion with her in the car and she said, ‘Coach, can you remember that? I mean, I was the youngest player to get capped. And I said, ‘Yes because that’s the type of talent and the type of player you are.’

“But for her, it’s a matter of really showing consistency. You can see the brilliance, but we want to see that on a more consistent basis. And she’s putting more pressure than me on herself to be able to give that consistency.

“I think she’s been played slightly out of her position… She is a specialist in goal attack. She can do a lot on the wing.

“And even within our squad, we don’t mind using her in that wing position as well. But she is a goal attack. And I think she comes to light and to right when she’s in that position,” Van Dyk told Sunday World.

Said Maseko: “I think I made a massive contribution to the team. I think I tried to execute the game plan as best as possible, adding creativity and flair as best as possible also while enjoying the process.”

