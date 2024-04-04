Veteran Banyana defender Noko Matlou eyes final Olympic Games

Banyana Banyana are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the crucial final Olympic Games qualifying match against Nigeria on Friday night in Abuja.

The South Africans and the Super Falcons will square off in a two-match series to see who will be awarded a ticket to the July 2024 Olympic Games in France.

After Friday’s first leg, the second bout will be played at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday next week.

One of the most competitive matches in African football is between these two teams; both never let fans down and their matches always draw a large crowd.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made seven changes to the squad that faced Tanzania in the third round of the qualifiers, with the return of Bambanani Mbane, Refiloe Jane, Regirl Ngobeni, Sibulele Holweni, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bongeka Gamede, and the addition of Nonhlanhla Mthandi.

Before departing for Abuja, where they received a warm welcome from the South African Embassy, the team gathered on March 25 in Pretoria for a local preparation camp.

Overseas-based trio joins team in Abuja

Three players who are based abroad, Jane, Noko Matlou, and Jermaine Seoposenwe, joined the team in Abuja.

Veteran defender Matlou stated that since it will likely be her final Olympic Games, the game will be crucial.

“To qualify would mean a lot for me,” Matlou, who is in the twilight of her career with more than 150 caps, told Safa Media.

“It’s very important for us to qualify because we missed out on the 2020 Olympics. It will be my last Olympic Games, and qualifying will mean a lot for me.

“So, we must make sure that we get the opportunity and qualify. Experienced players like myself can help the new players understand how important this match against Nigeria is and what the tournament means for us.

“They must learn and understand the game because we will not be there in the coming years.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content