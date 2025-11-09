Women take centre stage as boxing returns to Soweto

The heartbeat of South African boxing is returning to its roots in Soweto. On Thursday, December 5, 2025, the Eyethu Heritage Hall in Mofolo will come alive with an all-female boxing showcase that promises to make history — “Bringing Sexy Back: Boxing Meets Fashion.”

This groundbreaking event marks the revival of boxing in Soweto, driven by women who are stepping into the ring to reignite one of South Africa’s proudest sporting traditions. The night will feature 12 female fighters across six divisions, blending sport, style, and empowerment under one roof.

Media Liaison officer Tebatso Qwabe said the show represents more than a sporting spectacle — it’s a celebration of women leading the revival of township boxing.

“The event blends sport, style, and empowerment, staged at the iconic Eyethu Heritage Hall, a venue synonymous with township pride and artistic legacy,” said Qwabe. “Female boxers from across South Africa – and beyond, including Malawi – will battle it out in a night that promises intensity, inspiration, and pure entertainment.”

Tribute to the legends

Qwabe added that the evening will also pay tribute to Soweto’s boxing legends, including trainer Norman “Bra Nox” Hlabane, Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba, Arthur “The Fighting Prince” Mayisela, Enoch “Schoolboy” Hlapo, Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, and Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala.

“Their enduring legacy continues to shape South African boxing. Bra Nox will also be introduced as an ambassador for the sport and mentor to the next generation of coaches through upcoming mentorship programmes,” Qwabe said.

Event promoter and spokesperson for Women in Boxing, Joy Mahanetsa, described the occasion as a movement rather than just a tournament.

“It’s a movement where we are reigniting a powerful legacy and placing women at the centre of a story that began in Soweto — one that belongs to every South African who loves boxing and believes in its future,” said Mahanetsa. “It’s beauty, heritage, and fashion — all in one ring.”

Mahanetsa said boxing has always been woven into the nation’s identity.

“From Madiba’s training days at the YMCA to our world champions’ global triumphs — now, it’s time to bring that pride home. With ‘Bringing Sexy Back,’ we’re reviving that spirit, empowering women, and uniting communities in celebration of resilience and style.”

Boxing meets fashion

The event will feature six electrifying bouts, live performances, and a celebration of South Africa’s sporting and cultural heritage. Premium ticket holders will enjoy a three-course dining experience and complimentary beverages throughout the night.

“Together, we’re bringing back the glamour, confidence, and power of South African boxing — this is where boxing meets fashion,” Mahanetsa concluded.

Fight Card Highlights

Main Event: Gauteng’s Rita Mrwebi vs Kholosa (Eastern Cape) — Gauteng Super Middleweight Title

Lightweight (8 rounds): Bonita van Jaarseveldt (Gauteng) vs Asezakhe Jamani (Eastern Cape)

Junior Featherweight (8 rounds): Thobela Nyanda (SA) vs Harriet Mtende (Malawi)

Bantamweight (6 rounds): Gabisile Tshabalala (Gauteng) vs Asandiswa Nxokwana (Eastern Cape)

Flyweight (4 rounds): Keabetswe Mathane (Gauteng) vs Winnie Sithole (North West)

Flyweight (4 rounds): Libra Mtarini (Gauteng) vs Abigail Gabonewa (North West)

The event kicks off at 6:00 PM, and tickets are available now on Webtickets.

