Galaxy S26 Ultra raises bar for productivity, mobile photography

When Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S26 Series earlier this year, much of the attention centred on artificial intelligence, camera technology and productivity features. Having spent a month living with the range-topping Galaxy S26 Ultra, I can understand why Samsung continues to position this device as the hero product in its smartphone stable.

The review unit supplied by Samsung South Africa arrived in an eye-catching Cobalt Violet finish, a colour that immediately reinforced the premium positioning of the device. Yet beyond its appearance, it was the phone’s practicality that stood out during daily use.

As a long-time Apple user, I approached the Galaxy S26 Ultra with some scepticism. However, over the course of a month, it increasingly became my primary work companion, particularly during vehicle launches, media briefings and content creation assignments.

Impressive image quality

One of its strongest assets is the camera system. For a journalist who regularly produces video content, including recordings for the Sunday World Motoring podcast, the image quality proved consistently impressive. Samsung’s ProScaler technology enhances image processing, resulting in photos and videos that appear detailed, vibrant and sharp without looking overly artificial.

The 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display remains one of the best available on any smartphone. Bright, sharp and colour-rich, it made everything from reading documents to streaming video a pleasurable experience.

Photographers will appreciate the versatile camera setup, led by a 200MP main sensor, complemented by ultra-wide and telephoto cameras that deliver impressive zoom capabilities without a dramatic loss of image quality.

Equally useful was the AI-powered transcription function. During media events and interviews, it converted lengthy recordings into text within minutes, reducing the time required to review audio notes and helping streamline story preparation.

The integrated S Pen remains a valuable differentiator, particularly for note-taking during conferences and meetings.

Remarkable battery life

Battery life also impressed. Samsung claims charging speeds capable of reaching 75% in around 30 minutes, and in everyday use the device comfortably lasted a full day of heavy usage.

Performance was another highlight. The Galaxy S26 Ultra handled demanding workloads with ease, whether uploading large files to cloud storage, editing content or switching between multiple applications. Android 16 felt polished and responsive throughout the test period.

Samsung has also placed significant emphasis on privacy with the industry’s first built-in Privacy Display. While this may not be a headline feature for every consumer, business professionals and frequent travellers like me are likely to appreciate the additional layer of protection when viewing sensitive information in public spaces such as flights.

Surprisingly slippery

If there is one criticism, it is that the device can feel surprisingly slippery despite its premium construction. A protective cover is almost essential to avoid accidental drops.

Priced from R30,999 for the 256GB model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra occupies the upper end of the smartphone market. Its main rivals include the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

With Apple’s next flagship expected in September this year, the battle for premium smartphone supremacy is far from over. For now, Samsung has delivered a device that successfully combines productivity, performance and photography in a highly polished package.

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