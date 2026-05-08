Huawei unveils new AI-powered devices at Bangkok launch, SA rollout confirmed for some models

Chinese technology giant Huawei has expanded its global connected device ecosystem with the unveiling of several new products at its “Now Is Your Spark” global launch event held in Bangkok this week.

The showcase included the new Huawei MatePad Pro Max tablet, Huawei nova 15 Max smartphone, Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series and the Huawei Watch Kids X1, as the company continues pushing deeper into the connected lifestyle, productivity and wearable technology space.

Smarter consumer ecosystem

Huawei says the latest devices form part of its vision for a smarter and more seamlessly integrated consumer ecosystem spanning work, entertainment, fitness and family connectivity.

Among the products unveiled was the new Huawei MatePad Pro Max, positioned as Huawei’s flagship ultra-slim tablet. The device weighs 499g and measures just 4.7mm thin, while featuring a 13.2-inch 3K ultra-HD flexible OLED PaperMatte display aimed at users looking for a premium productivity and entertainment experience.

The tablet enters a fiercely contested premium tablet segment dominated by rivals such as the Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus.

Huawei nova 15 Max smartphone

Huawei also took the wraps off the Huawei nova 15 Max smartphone, which features a massive 8,500mAh battery designed to reduce battery anxiety for heavy users. The device also boasts a 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera, OLED display and stereo dual speakers.

The smartphone is expected to compete against devices such as the Samsung Galaxy A56, HONOR 400 Pro, OPPO Reno Series and Xiaomi Redmi Note Series in South Africa’s increasingly competitive smartphone market.

On the wearable side, Huawei introduced the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series, which retains its square-faced design while adding upgraded wellness, sports and fitness tracking features. The smartwatch supports activities including cycling, golf, trail running and tennis.

Its likely rivals include the Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Garmin Venu 3.

Huawei Watch Kids X1 Series

Huawei also targeted younger users with the launch of the Huawei Watch Kids X1 Series. The children-focused smartwatch features a 110-degree ultra-wide-angle front camera, 1.82-inch AMOLED screen and interactive augmented reality features designed to make the device more engaging for kids.

South African consumers will not have to wait too long for some of the new devices. Huawei South Africa confirmed that the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series is expected to launch locally in mid-May 2026, while the Huawei nova 15 Max is scheduled for an early June 2026 local debut.

The Huawei Watch Kids X1 is expected to arrive in South Africa around mid-August 2026. However, Huawei has not yet confirmed an official South African launch date for the MatePad Pro Max tablet.

The latest launches come as Huawei continues intensifying competition in the consumer technology market despite growing pressure from global rivals including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO.

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