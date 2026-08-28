Realme P4 Power enters SA market with massive 10 000mAh battery

Realme has expanded its South African smartphone lineup with the launch of the new P4 Power, a device built around one of the largest smartphone batteries currently available in the local market.

The handset’s standout feature is its 10 000mAh battery, which Realme says is among the biggest offered by South Africa’s five leading smartphone brands. The company is positioning the device for consumers who prioritise battery life and long-lasting performance over frequent charging.

According to Realme, the P4 Power can deliver up to three-and-a-half days of typical use on a single charge. The company also claims users can expect up to 32 hours of continuous video streaming or as much as 38 days of standby time.

As with all battery performance estimates, actual results will vary depending on factors such as screen brightness, network conditions, application usage and individual user behaviour.

Built to double as a power bank

In addition to its large battery capacity, the P4 Power supports reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices directly from the smartphone.

Realme said the battery has been designed for longevity and is engineered to maintain its health for up to eight years. The battery system has also received TÜV Rheinland certification, which covers safety and durability standards.

The company believes the device will appeal to consumers looking for a reliable smartphone capable of supporting work, communication, entertainment and content creation throughout the day without the need for constant recharging.

The P4 Power will be available in an orange colour option, although Realme has not yet released the complete technical specifications or confirmed local pricing.

Pricing will determine market position

While the battery capacity helps differentiate the device, pricing and overall hardware specifications are expected to play a major role in determining its position in the South African smartphone market.

Depending on its final retail price and feature set, the P4 Power could compete directly with selected devices from Samsung’s Galaxy A series, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note range and Honor’s X-series smartphones, all of which remain popular among value-conscious consumers.

“South African users expect more from their smartphones than ever before,” said Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations at Oppo South Africa.

“They want devices that seamlessly support the way they live, work and create while delivering the quality and value they have come to expect from Realme.”

Smartphone market continues to grow

The launch comes against a backdrop of continued smartphone adoption growth in South Africa.

Realme cited forecasts indicating that the country’s smartphone user base could grow from 18.65-million users in 2026 to approximately 25.8-million by 2029, reflecting increasing demand for connected devices and digital services.

Founded in 2018, Realme says it has built a global user base of more than 160-million people and now operates across markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

The Realme P4 Power is now available in South Africa, with pricing, full specifications and retail availability expected to be announced through the company’s official sales and marketing channels.