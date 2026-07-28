Review: Apple MacBook Neo offers gateway into Mac ecosystem

I recently had the opportunity to experience Apple’s latest attempt to make macOS more accessible in the form of the MacBook Neo, a new entry-level notebook aimed at students, first-time Mac users and everyday consumers. Courtesy of Core Group, Apple’s local distributor, I spent two weeks living with the device to find out whether it lives up to its promise.

The timing could not have been better. My trusty 2015 MacBook Pro’s charger had finally given up, forcing me to temporarily rely on the MacBook Neo while waiting for a replacement. During that period, it became my constant travel companion as I covered a series of back-to-back new vehicle launches around and outside the country.

Lightweight, 13-inc Liquid Retina display

Unveiled in March this year, the review unit arrived in Apple’s eye-catching new Citrus colour, which certainly stands out from the usual silver and space grey finishes. It also immediately impressed with its lightweight design, making it a breeze to slip into a backpack before heading to airports, media events and hotel rooms.

The 13-inch Liquid Retina display, with its 2408 x 1506 resolution, 500 nits of brightness and support for one billion colours, proved to be one of its strongest features. Whether editing photographs, researching stories, watching videos or browsing news websites, the screen consistently delivered crisp images and vibrant colours.

Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the MacBook Neo comfortably handled everyday productivity tasks, including web browsing, word processing, email and light photo editing. However, when several large files and multiple applications were running simultaneously, I occasionally noticed some slowdown. Users with heavier creative workloads may therefore find its performance limiting.

I was also expecting a slightly softer keyboard, although typing remained accurate enough for long writing sessions.

Impressive battery life, video conferencing

One area where the MacBook Neo truly excelled was battery life. Apple claims up to 16 hours on a single charge, and during my testing I rarely felt anxious about searching for a power outlet. The fanless aluminium design also means it operates in complete silence, which frequent travellers will appreciate.

Video conferencing performance was equally impressive thanks to the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual beamforming microphones and surprisingly capable speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity includes two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6, while iPhone users benefit from Apple’s Continuity features that allow seamless movement between devices.

Starting at R13,999, the MacBook Neo represents an appealing entry point into the Apple ecosystem. It is particularly well suited to students, high school learners and everyday users seeking a capable laptop without stepping up to the more expensive MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Professionals working with demanding applications, however, may still be better served by Apple’s higher-end MacBook Pro range.

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