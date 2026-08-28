Samsung Galaxy S26 FE targets premium value market with AI focus

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S26 FE in South Africa, adding a more affordable option to its flagship smartphone range while placing artificial intelligence, camera innovation and long-term software support at the centre of the offering.

The device will be available locally from September 4, with pricing set at R15 499 for the 128GB model and R17 999 for the 256GB variant. Contract pricing starts from R599 and R649 per month, respectively.

Positioned below Samsung’s core Galaxy S26 flagship range, the FE (Fan Edition) enters a highly competitive premium smartphone segment that includes devices such as Apple’s iPhone 16e, Honor’s 400 Pro and Xiaomi’s 15T Pro.

Taking on premium rivals

Samsung is pitching the Galaxy S26 FE as a flagship-inspired device that delivers many of the premium features of the wider S26 range at a more accessible price point.

The smartphone is the first member of the S26 family to launch with Samsung’s latest One UI 9 software, based on Android 17. Under the hood is Samsung’s 3-nanometre Exynos 2500 processor, paired with support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Samsung says the device measures just 7.4mm thick and weighs 193g, maintaining a slim and lightweight profile.

Bright display, slim design

The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution.

Samsung claims peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits, aimed at improving visibility in bright outdoor conditions while delivering smoother scrolling and more responsive gaming and multimedia experiences.

Camera upgrades for content creators

Photography and videography remain a major focus for the Fan Edition.

The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Among the new software-driven features is My FanCam, which automatically tracks a selected subject and reframes footage to keep the subject centred in the shot. Samsung has also introduced Super Steady with Horizontal Lock to help users capture smoother and more level videos.

Nightography, Samsung’s low-light photography technology, is designed to improve image quality when shooting in darker environments.

AI takes centre stage

Artificial intelligence is one of the biggest selling points of the Galaxy S26 FE.

Photo Assist allows users to edit images using text-based prompts, while the updated Now Brief feature provides personalised information such as weather updates and wellness insights.

Samsung has also enhanced Circle to Search, enabling it to identify multiple objects within a single image. Meanwhile, Google’s Gemini AI assistant can help users create content, organise information and communicate across supported applications.

Battery power and charging

Powering the handset is a 4,900mAh battery supported by 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

While Samsung is positioning the device as an all-day smartphone, real-world battery performance and the effectiveness of its new AI capabilities will ultimately depend on everyday usage patterns and independent testing.

Seven years of updates

Samsung is continuing its push for long-term software support, committing to seven generations of Android operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates for the Galaxy S26 FE.

The company is also bundling a six-month Google AI Pro subscription, which includes access to 5TB of cloud storage.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S26 FE will be available in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colour options.

Consumers will be able to purchase the smartphone through South African mobile operators, major retailers, Samsung’s online store and Samsung Experience Stores from September 4.