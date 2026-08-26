Tested: Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro deliver impressive sound but fit could improve

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds4 Pro arrived in South Africa in March with a premium price tag starting at R4 999, promising improved sound, smarter features and enhanced noise cancellation. After more than three-and-a-half months of daily use, the earbuds largely deliver on those promises, particularly for users already invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

Available in Black, White and Pink Gold, the Buds4 Pro represent an evolution rather than a complete redesign. My white review unit felt premium and durable, while the semi-transparent charging case added a practical touch by making it easy to confirm that both earbuds were securely stored before closing the lid.

Sound quality takes centre stage

The standout improvement is audio performance.

Samsung says the Buds4 Pro feature a bezel-less woofer with a vibrating surface area roughly 20% larger than that of the previous-generation Galaxy Buds3 Pro. In everyday listening, the difference is noticeable. Bass is deeper and more impactful, yet remains controlled enough not to overpower vocals or higher frequencies.

The earbuds support high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz audio, although the overall experience depends on the quality of the source material and the device being used. Paired with Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy A57 5G, the Buds4 Pro consistently delivered rich and detailed sound across music, podcasts and video content.

Noise cancellation impresses in the air

Samsung’s upgraded Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) system proved particularly useful while travelling.

During several flights, the Buds4 Pro significantly reduced aircraft engine and cabin noise, creating a quieter and more immersive listening environment. The system’s ability to adapt its noise-cancelling algorithm according to ear shape and fit helped deliver a more personalised experience.

For commuters and frequent travellers, this remains one of the earbuds’ strongest selling points.

Smarter calls and hands-free controls

Call quality is another area where Samsung has made meaningful improvements.

Powered by machine-learning-enhanced Super Clear Call technology and 16kHz bandwidth support, the earbuds generally kept voices clear and understandable, even in noisy environments.

Samsung has also expanded its hands-free control options. Traditional pinch and swipe gestures worked reliably for adjusting volume and managing playback, while Head Gestures allowed calls to be answered with a simple nod when my hands were occupied. Voice commands integrated smoothly with AI assistants including Gemini and Perplexity.

Samsung users get the best experience

While the Buds4 Pro can be paired with smartphones outside Samsung’s ecosystem, the experience is not quite as seamless.

Using the earbuds with an iPhone still delivered good audio quality, but gesture controls felt less intuitive. The lack of integration with Apple’s Find My network is another drawback, particularly for users prone to misplacing small accessories.

The feature gap is not a deal-breaker, but it reinforces the reality that Samsung has optimised the Buds4 Pro primarily for Galaxy device owners.

Fit remains the biggest challenge

Despite its strengths, the Buds4 Pro are not without flaws.

Although the earbuds initially sat securely in my ears, extended listening sessions sometimes caused them to loosen and eventually fall out. For a premium product aimed at all-day use, fit remains an area that requires attention.

Samsung could explore alternative designs for future models, including outer-ear clamping solutions similar to some open-ear offerings from Huawei, Bose, Sony and Baseus, which may provide improved long-term stability.

Verdict: a strong foundation for the future

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro compete directly with premium rivals such as the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5, Sony WF-1000XM6, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Apple AirPods Pro.

They excel in key areas including sound quality, active noise cancellation, call clarity and smart controls. However, fit issues and limited cross-platform functionality prevent them from being a flawless package.

For Samsung users, the Buds4 Pro are among the best premium wireless earbuds currently available and justify much of their R4 999 asking price. Yet with room for improvement in comfort and ecosystem flexibility, attention is already turning to what Samsung may bring with the expected Galaxy Buds5 Pro in early 2027.